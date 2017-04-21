Teen seriously injured in Pompano Beach hit-and-run
A teen was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a hit-and-run near Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach. The incident occurred at 3 p.m., about 20 minutes after the end of classes, when there are typically a lot of student pedestrians in the area.
