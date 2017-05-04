Super Hi-5 mandatory payout set

Super Hi-5 mandatory payout set

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: HarnessLink.com

Pompano Beach, FL...April 21, 2017...With the Super Hi-5 carryover now close to $90,000, Gabe Prewitt, Director of Harness Racing at , has set Sunday, April 30 for the mandatory payout of the Super Hi-5 pool, should that offering not be hit either Sunday, April 23, Monday, April 24 or Tuesday, April 25. Prewitt remarked, "With our meeting winding down now, we thought it be prudent to offer the mandatory payout in the new few days, rather than wait until the end of May." Should the Super Hi-5 continue to be unscathed for the next three racing programs, Prewitt expects the carryover to be around the $100,000 mark by April 30. "Who knows where it will wind up," Prewitt said, "but it should be a nice bonanza for our faithful players."

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 15 min Earl 1,526,225
News Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08) 3 hr ME JULIO 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr ThomasA 314,082
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Coral Springs (Dec '15) 13 hr jimeneznm 61
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 18 hr efweb 69
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 22 hr zazz 98,394
Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16) Thu Jonathan 7
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC