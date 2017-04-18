Sue's Night Out takes Pompano feature
Pompano Beach, FL...April 5, 2017...Sue's Night Out, driven by Wally Hennessey, avoided early trouble past the opening quarter and went on to score a two length win in 1:53.3 in pinned the defeat on Purple N Gold, handled by John MacDonald with Goldstar Rockette, with Mickey McNichol in her bike, next, 2¾ lengths back of the winner. Machin Marley finished fourth, another neck back, but a nose better than Miss Dollar Man, who picked up the nickel in the sextet.
