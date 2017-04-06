South Florida ranks No. 1 in state for venture capital deals in Q1 2017
There were 29 venture capital deals in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan area in the first quarter of 2017, according to the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,512,805
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|15 min
|xxx
|12
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|58 min
|silly rabbit
|313,733
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Community Disorga...
|63,612
|Looking for a connect near Ft. LAUDERDALE OR Miami
|10 hr
|Joeblowsnow
|1
|Do u party (Nov '15)
|10 hr
|Joeblowsnow
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Tue
|huethoang
|65
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC