She wasna t there to buy groceries. Instead, she robbed the store at gunpoint, police say

A woman walked up to the side door of a Pompano Beach grocery store, asked the clerk for several items and then waited for another customer to leave before she made her move. When the coast was clear, she pulled out a gun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

