Screen Printing Technician - Large Format Cylinder Press or Large Format Flatbed
Job Description Screen Graphics of Florida, Inc. located in Pompano Beach, Florida has an IMMEDIATE opening for an experienced LARGE FORMAT CYLINDER PRESS or LARGE FORMAT FLATBED Screen Printing Technician. Position Responsibilities: Job Details Primary Skill: Large Press Operator Posted: Monday, April 03, 2017 Location: Pompano Beach, Florida Country: United States Salary Range: Negotiable Type of Work: Direct Hire Work Shift : 1st Shift Additional Skills: 1. Large Press Sakurai 2. Large Press Other 3. Large Format Printing Wide/Grand Format Printing 4. Large Format Printing Large Format Technician You can apply for this position online using Printworkers.com online resume and application process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,511,749
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|tina anne
|63,605
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|20 hr
|zazz
|98,373
|I used to know this girl online from around her... (Nov '11)
|23 hr
|Iknowher
|5
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|Sun
|1ST Amendment Gone
|4
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Sun
|xxx
|10
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sat
|John-K
|313,714
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC