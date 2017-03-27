Screen Printing Technician - Large Format Cylinder Press or Large Format Flatbed

Job Description Screen Graphics of Florida, Inc. located in Pompano Beach, Florida has an IMMEDIATE opening for an experienced LARGE FORMAT CYLINDER PRESS or LARGE FORMAT FLATBED Screen Printing Technician. Position Responsibilities: Job Details Primary Skill: Large Press Operator Posted: Monday, April 03, 2017 Location: Pompano Beach, Florida Country: United States Salary Range: Negotiable Type of Work: Direct Hire Work Shift : 1st Shift Additional Skills: 1. Large Press Sakurai 2. Large Press Other 3. Large Format Printing Wide/Grand Format Printing 4. Large Format Printing Large Format Technician You can apply for this position online using Printworkers.com online resume and application process.

