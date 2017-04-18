Robbers mighta ve gotten right home, ...

Robbers mighta ve gotten right home, wrong time. Cops think theya ve got one of three right guys.

The Miami Herald

Broward Sheriff's Office arrested one of three suspects Wednesday from a February home invasion that found scared, bewildered new apartment residents facing drawn guns and rapidly fired questions such as "Where are the guns?" One of the accused inquisitors, 24-year-old Dejuan Williams, was in Broward's Main Jail Thursday night on an armed home-invasion charge. Williams' bond chances appear wafer thin as he's already on probation for an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon rap from 2014.

