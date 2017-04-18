Robbers mighta ve gotten right home, wrong time. Cops think theya ve got one of three right guys.

Broward Sheriff's Office arrested one of three suspects Wednesday from a February home invasion that found scared, bewildered new apartment residents facing drawn guns and rapidly fired questions such as "Where are the guns?" One of the accused inquisitors, 24-year-old Dejuan Williams, was in Broward's Main Jail Thursday night on an armed home-invasion charge. Williams' bond chances appear wafer thin as he's already on probation for an aggravated battery with a deadly weapon rap from 2014.

