Postal worker took cash from man who wanted drug parcels delivered on her route, feds say

22-year-old Zakaria M'Sahal's blood-alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit after he rear-ended a car at more than 100 mph and killed its two occupants last June in Coconut Creek. A Pompano Beach woman faces more than 70 animal cruelty related charges linked to the deputy's finding in July of 2014 where 38 animals were found including "dogs confined in their own waste and urine," according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.