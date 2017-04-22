Pompano's new iconic parking garage often empty, but city cites progress
With giant sails festooning its sides and a glass elevator that lifts to a million-dollar view, Pompano Beach's parking garage was envisioned as just the attraction that would help put the city on the map. Street parking is more convenient to the beach, and no merchants have opened on the first floor of the five-story garage.
