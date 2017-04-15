Pompano Beach man killed after walkin...

Pompano Beach man killed after walking into path of car, deputies say

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

As part of its multi-million dollar enhancement, the Hollywood resort, formerly called The Diplomat Resort & Spa, upgraded its 998 guest rooms and added two more for a total of 1,000. As part of its multi-million dollar enhancement, the Hollywood resort, formerly called The Diplomat Resort & Spa, upgraded its 998 guest rooms and added two more for a total of 1,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 19 min Earl 1,516,318
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Incognito4Ever 313,818
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 14 hr zazz 98,378
Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12) Fri Broken man 1972 44
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 12 TRD 71,279
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) Apr 11 corrine niemi 32
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Apr 10 JULIO 40
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at April 15 at 3:52AM EDT

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,706 • Total comments across all topics: 280,312,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC