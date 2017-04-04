Pompano Beach man found with bloody knife, accused of trying to kill neighbor, police say
Billionaire Jeff Greene hosted speakers from business and politics including Google's Ray Kurzweil and N.J. Gov. Chris Christie at "Managing the Disruption" Monday in Palm Beach Billionaire Jeff Greene hosted speakers from business and politics including Google's Ray Kurzweil and N.J. Gov. Chris Christie at "Managing the Disruption" Monday in Palm Beach When deputies were called to an apartment in Pompano Beach Tuesday, they found Charles Devon Gipson holding a blue-handled fillet knife that was covered with blood, a prosecutor said. Gipson, 26, had argued with a neighbor and stabbed her approximately nine times in her neck, breasts, chest, abdomen and legs, according to a detective's testimony given during a magistrate hearing Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
