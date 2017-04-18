Michigan State Football: Lashawn Paul...

Michigan State Football: Lashawn Paulino-Bell involved in jet ski accident

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Spartan Avenue

Michigan State football signee Lashawn Paulino-Bell, a three-star defensive end, was involved in a jet skiing accident on Monday. The months leading up to leaving for college can be a time of celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spartan Avenue.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min flack 1,517,677
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr Universal Soldier 63,618
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 16 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,127
News Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09) 18 hr pimp 54
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sun zazz 98,379
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Sun Abe Cohen 5
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Sun silly rabbit 313,824
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at April 18 at 10:12AM EDT

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC