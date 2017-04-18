March 2017's Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach Restaurant Openings and Closings
March was a busy month for South Florida, with plenty of restaurant openings and barely any notable closings. The month welcomed the addition of long-awaited establishments/.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,517,996
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Into The Night
|8,128
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Universal Soldier
|63,618
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|Mon
|pimp
|54
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,379
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|Sun
|Abe Cohen
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|313,824
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC