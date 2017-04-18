Machin Marley ekes out photo finish
Pompano Beach, FL...Tuesday, April 18, 2017...In a classic "fistfight to the finish," as described by harness racing announcer Gabe Prewitt, Machin Marley eked out a photo finish win in Driven by Wally Hennessey, Machin Marley, squeaked by a tenacious Goldstar Rockette, handled by Kevin Wallis, right at the wire, after a stretch long duel that was determined by a "head" with the mile clocked in 1:53.1. Miss Dollar Mam, with John MacDonald in the bike, was a fast closing third, only a half-length away, while Metro Glide, almost 10 lengths away at the opening quarter, finished fourth. Sue's Night Out picked up the nickel in the classy septet of ladies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|copout
|1,519,467
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|27 min
|cpeter1313
|313,888
|The number of daily opioid overdoses in South F...
|16 hr
|casa b
|1
|Dania Beach opts for silence to avoid devil prayer (Oct '15)
|18 hr
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Into The Night
|8,136
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|21 hr
|OMG
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC