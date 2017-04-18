Machin Marley ekes out photo finish

Pompano Beach, FL...Tuesday, April 18, 2017...In a classic "fistfight to the finish," as described by harness racing announcer Gabe Prewitt, Machin Marley eked out a photo finish win in Driven by Wally Hennessey, Machin Marley, squeaked by a tenacious Goldstar Rockette, handled by Kevin Wallis, right at the wire, after a stretch long duel that was determined by a "head" with the mile clocked in 1:53.1. Miss Dollar Mam, with John MacDonald in the bike, was a fast closing third, only a half-length away, while Metro Glide, almost 10 lengths away at the opening quarter, finished fourth. Sue's Night Out picked up the nickel in the classy septet of ladies.

