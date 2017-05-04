Kodak Black Facing Up To 8 Years After Guilty Verdict For Strip Club Trip

Kodak Black just can't seem to stay free enough to consistently enjoy rap stardom, and his career is in jeopardy once again. The 19-year-old rapper from Pompano Beach, Florida, who was born Dieuson Octave, was found guilty Wednesday of parole violations stemming from a trip to a Miami-Dade strip club, a boxing match in Ohio and other unauthorized rendezvous that proved to be more trouble than they were worth.

