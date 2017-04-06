Creek powerlifter defies disability t...

Creek powerlifter defies disability to achieve world record

The Coconut Creek man, 26, was born with two fingers on a shorter left arm and has Type 1 diabetes, but that didn't stop him from setting a world record by deadlifting 640 pounds at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Ruden's previous best was 630 pounds, but that wasn't at a sanctioned meet.

