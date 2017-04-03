Church of God, OneHope Begin Strategic Global Partnership
Contact: Jessica Sherwood, OneHope, 954-975-7777 ext 2333 POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Church of God and OneHope signed a memorandum of understanding which sets in place a global partnership to affect destiny by providing God's Word to children and youth. OneHope is committed to serving the local church in reaching children and youth worldwide through outcome-based programs.
Start the conversation
