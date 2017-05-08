Child-porn suspect found watching and photographing kids at a splash pad, cops say
Police found a child pornography suspect sitting at a splash pad, watching and taking photos of the kids in their bathing suits. Authorities had been investigating Patrick Brogie, 55, for weeks after a tip he had child porn on his cellphone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|RoxLo
|1,527,772
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|John-K
|314,171
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|gicardillo
|70
|Coral Springs: Police identify stabbing victim (Sep '08)
|22 hr
|chill
|21
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,396
|Broward substitute teacher gets 30 years for se... (May '07)
|May 6
|Jericho High Scho...
|160
|Jewelry salesman feared for his life in deadly ... (May '08)
|May 5
|ME JULIO
|4
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC