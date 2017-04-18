CAA Micro Roni SHOT Show VIDEO Over 6...

CAA Micro Roni SHOT Show VIDEO Over 6 Million Views & Growing

Monday Apr 10 Read more: AmmoLand

CAA Micro Roni SHOT Show Video by Rated Red with CEO Mikey Hartman hits over 6 Million Views and Keeps Growing! CAA CEO, Lt. Col. Mikey Hartman demonstrated the Micro Roni to Rated Red's Richard Ryan.

Pompano Beach, FL

