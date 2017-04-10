Broward Sheriffa s Office investigating two predawn homicides
Tuesday, BSO answered a 3 a.m. call for shots fired near Northwest Eighth Street and Northwest 28th Avenue in unincorporated Broward County to find Fort Lauderdale's 43-year-old Ferris Finley Sr. dead inside his 2011 white GMC pickup truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|John Galt
|1,515,387
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,819
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|Ugmost
|71,278
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|18 hr
|corrine niemi
|32
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|lisa
|98,376
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|Mon
|JULIO
|40
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Mon
|steve hamilton
|262
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC