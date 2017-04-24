As Mergers Continue, Home BancShares ...

As Mergers Continue, Home BancShares Sees 1Q Profit Rise

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

Home BancShares Inc. of Conway on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $46.9 million, up 13 percent from the same quarter last year, as the company closed two acquisitions and announced a third that pushed the company farther beyond the $10 billion-asset mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min OBAMANATION 1,522,628
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr ffj 313,983
Review: Law Offices of George Castrataro 4 hr Edward 2
News Four S. Florida Men Charged in Multi-Million Do... (Oct '08) 16 hr Justice 38
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 20 hr zazz 98,384
girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15) Wed Jessie 9
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mon TRD 71,284
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,598,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC