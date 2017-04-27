Alleged Sicko Child Pornographer Caught Watching Kids In Play Area
Broward Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children detectives, who were out searching for a man wanted on charges related to child pornography, located their subject as he sat by a splash pad in Pompano Beach watching children play. Detectives began investigating 55-year-old Patrick Brogie in late March after receiving information that he had child pornography on his cell phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Reality Check
|1,522,755
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Junket
|313,984
|Review: Law Offices of George Castrataro
|9 hr
|Edward
|2
|Four S. Florida Men Charged in Multi-Million Do... (Oct '08)
|20 hr
|Justice
|38
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|zazz
|98,384
|girls how many family members have you had sex ... (Dec '15)
|Wed
|Jessie
|9
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|TRD
|71,284
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC