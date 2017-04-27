Alleged Sicko Child Pornographer Caug...

Alleged Sicko Child Pornographer Caught Watching Kids In Play Area

Broward Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children detectives, who were out searching for a man wanted on charges related to child pornography, located their subject as he sat by a splash pad in Pompano Beach watching children play. Detectives began investigating 55-year-old Patrick Brogie in late March after receiving information that he had child pornography on his cell phone.

