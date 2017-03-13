Wife, then husband arrested in unrela...

Wife, then husband arrested in unrelated cases. Hea s in more trouble

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 12 Read more: The Miami Herald

An eventful week in one Deerfield Beach household ended with the women of the house out on bond after a grand theft arrest and the man of the house in jail on a premeditated murder charge, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. BSO says 45-year-old Joseph Rauchfuss, with wife Crystal present, stabbed David Campbell 18 times less than 1,800 feet from Campbell's Pompano Beach home on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Earl 1,506,087
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 45 min cpeter1313 313,503
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) 1 hr xxx 6
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 16 hr TRD 71,272
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 20 hr zazz 98,362
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Tue Phony data 63,497
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Tue Dudley 8,058
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC