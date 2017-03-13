Wife, then husband arrested in unrelated cases. Hea s in more trouble

An eventful week in one Deerfield Beach household ended with the women of the house out on bond after a grand theft arrest and the man of the house in jail on a premeditated murder charge, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. BSO says 45-year-old Joseph Rauchfuss, with wife Crystal present, stabbed David Campbell 18 times less than 1,800 feet from Campbell's Pompano Beach home on Monday.

