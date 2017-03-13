Was Roger Stone the victim of a deliberate hit and run car accident?
Long time aide to President Trump, Roger Stone, told CBS4 News in Miami, that he was the victim of a hit and run driver who appeared to intentionally target the car in which he was a passenger. Most of Stone's story has been corraborated by the police, which raises troubling questions about who would want to target Stone and for what reason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Canuk
|1,507,492
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|5 min
|Loveshihtzus
|24
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|jonjedi
|313,585
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|lexi
|64
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Think For Yourself
|63,528
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sat
|Cheech the Conser...
|8,059
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|TRD
|71,271
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC