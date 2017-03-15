Warmer weather expected after chilly ...

Warmer weather expected after chilly night in South Florida

1 hr ago

As that late winter nor'easter moves from New England into Canada, South Florida is getting a brief dose of colder weather. In fact, it's possible that tonight will see the coldest air of the season, according to the National Weather Service , with the wind chill expected to fall into the 40s and 50s across the metro regions of Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties.

Pompano Beach, FL

