Video shows Kodak Black's courtroom arrest
The Pompano Beach native, whose latest track " Tunnel Vision " was in the Number 8 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 as of Thursday, was taken into custody during a Feb. 28 hearing for allegedly violating the terms of his house arrest. Black, 19, whose legal name is Dieuson Octave, is shown in the video being handcuffed by a Broward Sheriff 's deputy about 20 minutes into the proceedings.
