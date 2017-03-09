Video shows Kodak Black's courtroom a...

Video shows Kodak Black's courtroom arrest

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Pompano Beach native, whose latest track " Tunnel Vision " was in the Number 8 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 as of Thursday, was taken into custody during a Feb. 28 hearing for allegedly violating the terms of his house arrest. Black, 19, whose legal name is Dieuson Octave, is shown in the video being handcuffed by a Broward Sheriff 's deputy about 20 minutes into the proceedings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min mdbuilder 1,503,718
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Get A Clue 8,051
Review: Travel Options Inc (Sep '11) 7 hr Tammy 136
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Black mom 63,481
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 14 hr Anitza 63
Teresa Williams Esq. Confidential Informant 14 hr Victim 2
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,355
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,682 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC