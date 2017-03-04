Trump supporters rally, get glimpse of president
Hundreds of supporters of President Trump lining a street near his Palm Beach home got a special treat Saturday when Trump's motorcade stopped and the president popped out for a brief wave, wearing his trademark red cap. Dozens of protesters across the street were outnumbered by the flag-heavy crowd of Trump supporters, who cheered the president when he appeared on his way back from an outing to the Trump International Golf Club a few miles to the west.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,502,990
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|13 min
|zazz
|98,355
|Narcotics anonymous crimes (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|xxx
|3
|#1 Smoke shop in margate
|2 hr
|Tami
|4
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Junket
|313,421
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Make America great
|63,476
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC