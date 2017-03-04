Trump supporters rally, get glimpse of president

Hundreds of supporters of President Trump lining a street near his Palm Beach home got a special treat Saturday when Trump's motorcade stopped and the president popped out for a brief wave, wearing his trademark red cap. Dozens of protesters across the street were outnumbered by the flag-heavy crowd of Trump supporters, who cheered the president when he appeared on his way back from an outing to the Trump International Golf Club a few miles to the west.

