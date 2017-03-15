Truly Nolen promotes Hicks, Rodas

Truly Nolen promotes Hicks, Rodas

Tucson, Ariz.-based Truly Nolen Pest Control has promoted both Mark Hicks and Robinson Rodas. Hicks, who joined last August as a manager-in-training, will manage the Broward and Palm Beach County Commercial service office in Pompano Beach, Fla.

