Stonegate Bank: Two of the Best Banks...

Stonegate Bank: Two of the Best Banks in America Join Forces in Bank Merger

Under the terms of the agreement, Stonegate will merge into Centennial and shareholders of Stonegate will receive proceeds from the transaction of approximately $749.8 million, consisting of approximately $50.0 million in cash and approximately $699.8 million of Home common stock. In addition, the holders of outstanding stock options of Stonegate will receive approximately $28.6 million in cash in cancellation of their options immediately before the merger, for a total transaction value of approximately $778.4 million.

