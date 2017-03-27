Stonegate Bank: Two of the Best Banks in America Join Forces in Bank Merger
Under the terms of the agreement, Stonegate will merge into Centennial and shareholders of Stonegate will receive proceeds from the transaction of approximately $749.8 million, consisting of approximately $50.0 million in cash and approximately $699.8 million of Home common stock. In addition, the holders of outstanding stock options of Stonegate will receive approximately $28.6 million in cash in cancellation of their options immediately before the merger, for a total transaction value of approximately $778.4 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Pete
|1,509,437
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|42 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,073
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|45 min
|Into The Night
|63,571
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|John-K
|313,669
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Sat
|doG mnaDed lyHo p...
|71,273
|Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13)
|Mar 25
|xxx
|8
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Mar 24
|jpk338
|261
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC