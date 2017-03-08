Stonegate Bank Declares Quarterly Cas...

Stonegate Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The March 31, 2017, dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2017. Stonegate Bank is a full-service commercial bank, providing a wide range of business and consumer financial products and services through its 25 banking offices in its target marketplace of South and West Florida, which is comprised primarily of Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Sarasota Counties in Florida.

