Stonegate Bank closes first acquisition of the year
Pompano Beach-based Stonegate Bank closed its $36.5 million acquisition of Sarasota-based Insignia Bank Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,502,834
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,475
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|zach
|313,418
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Fort Lauderdale mural opens doors for artist Fr... (Feb '08)
|13 hr
|Pjfordjr
|11
|Law Offices of George Castrataro
|Mon
|Lively lady
|2
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mon
|Charlie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC