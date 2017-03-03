Slow going on Broward school repairs ...

Slow going on Broward school repairs as program costs rise

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Costs are skyrocketing for the Broward County school district's promised school bond repairs, and there's little finished work to show for it. So far, it appears taxpayers could be stuck paying $250 million more than expected, and at least two district committees are trying to understand why.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min positronium 1,500,981
News Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07) 33 min Telephone Booth 112
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ize Found 71,418
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,446
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr nanny and the pro... 313,399
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 12 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,034
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Thu zazz 98,354
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at March 03 at 4:00AM EST

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC