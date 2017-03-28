SEC files charges against lottery tic...

SEC files charges against lottery ticket 'boiler room' scheme in Broward

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Business Journal

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed civil charges against a Pompano Beach-based company and two individuals for operating a fraudulent "boiler room scheme" involving the sale of lottery tickets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 28 min nanoanomaly 1,509,510
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 59 min Patriot AKA Bozo 8,076
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Mothra 63,572
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr True Christian-Jew 313,676
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 10 hr zazz 98,369
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat doG mnaDed lyHo p... 71,273
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) Mar 25 xxx 8
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC