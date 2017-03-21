Robbers demanded cash, guns. But home...

Robbers demanded cash, guns. But homeowners say the men were after the previous tenants

A man wearing what appeared to be a mask walked up to the front door of a Pompano Beach home, used his gloved finger to cover the peep hole and then noticed a camera on the wall. When the people inside the home opened the door, the two men, along with a third man, stormed inside and demanded money and guns, according to the Broward Sheriff's office.

