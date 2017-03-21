Pompano Beach residents held at gunpo...

Pompano Beach residents held at gunpoint after answering knock on door

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The Broward Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying three home invaders caught on camera ambushing and robbing a Pompano Beach family. Surveillance video of the robbery was released Monday.

Pompano Beach, FL

