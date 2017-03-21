Pompano Beach man wins $1 million playing new $10,000,000 World Class Cash Scratch-Off game
Mark Minter poses with his oversized check after claiming a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery announces that Mark Minter, 65, of Pompano Beach claimed a $1 million prize in the $10,000,000 WORLD CLASS CASH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
