Pompano Beach man fatally stabbed, sheriff's office says
Deputies found a Pompano Beach man dying from an apparent stab wound Monday night, and the Broward Sheriff 's Office is asking for help to find out who did it. David Campbell, 28, was discovered about 10:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Northwest Sixth Court, a short walk from his home.
