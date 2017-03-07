Petria s acquires Complete Pest

Petria s acquires Complete Pest

Mat Bernston, Complete Pest Control, is flanked by Petri's Positive Pest Control President Brendan Cavanagh, left, and VP Chris Cavanagh, right. Earlier this year, Petri's Positive Pest Control acquired Complete Pest Control.

