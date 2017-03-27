Patrol car and civilian driver collide, sending both to hospital
A video from inside Dade Correctional Institution, which was released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office on March 17, 2017, shows the moment prison guards respond to a medical emergency regarding inmate Darren Rainey. A man was charged with attempted murder and a hate crime after he viciously attacked a woman with a hammer in Koreatown in Central Los Angeles, California on March 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Yeah
|1,509,651
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,576
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|313,679
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|4 hr
|truth
|29
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|TRD
|71,275
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,076
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|zazz
|98,369
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC