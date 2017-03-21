Pair of carryovers highlight Pompano Monday card
Pompano Beach, FL ...March 20, 2017...Pompano Park offers a very competitive nine race program on Monday night with a pair of carryovers headlining in the "better for the bettor" department. The Pick-6, which is a 50 cent based wager, is conducted on races 3 through 8 and features a low takeout of 15%.
