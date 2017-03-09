Men dressed as women rob Pompano busi...

Men dressed as women rob Pompano business, worker says

A witness said that two men dressed as women robbed Sam's Subs & Beverages, 1749 N. Powerline Road. There is a check cashing business inside the shop.

