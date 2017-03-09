Men dressed as women rob Pompano business, worker says
A witness said that two men dressed as women robbed Sam's Subs & Beverages, 1749 N. Powerline Road. There is a check cashing business inside the shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|USAsince1680
|1,503,448
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|52 min
|Black mom
|63,481
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Anitza
|63
|Teresa Williams Esq. Confidential Informant
|3 hr
|Victim
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Dudley
|8,045
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|zazz
|98,355
|Narcotics anonymous crimes (Jun '16)
|Wed
|xxx
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC