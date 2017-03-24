Men dressed as ninjas rob Pompano Beach restaurant, video shows
The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. on Feb 17 at Tortilleria Mexicana, on Sample Road just west of North Federal Highway. Broward Sheriff's Office detectives released the surveillance video Friday in the hopes that someone can identify the perpetrators.
