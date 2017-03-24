Men dressed as ninjas rob Pompano Bea...

Men dressed as ninjas rob Pompano Beach restaurant, video shows

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. on Feb 17 at Tortilleria Mexicana, on Sample Road just west of North Federal Highway. Broward Sheriff's Office detectives released the surveillance video Friday in the hopes that someone can identify the perpetrators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Joy 1,508,436
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Raymond 63,546
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,066
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr silly rabbit 313,639
News Oakland Park neighbors join to fight redevelopm... (Sep '07) 6 hr Daniel Hansen 108
Let's Change Plantation's Name! (Oct '13) Thu xxx 7
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) Thu fyi 28
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at March 24 at 3:02AM EDT

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,792,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC