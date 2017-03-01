Man charged with sex assault, kidnapping two girls walking to school, authorities say
Sitting in his faded red SUV, Kevin Smith waited for the school girls to walk by in the mornings so he could pick one off the street, authorities said. Smith, 50, of Pompano Beach, is accused of grabbing two girls as they walked to school in Lauderdale Lakes.
