Man arrested and charged with burglary
A 57-year-old Pompano Beach man is under arrest, charged with burglary, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The victim, a Marathon woman, got a call from her alarm company just after 1 p.m. Tuesday that someone had opened the door to the tool room at her home on 51st Street.
