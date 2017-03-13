Man arrested and charged with burglary

Man arrested and charged with burglary

A 57-year-old Pompano Beach man is under arrest, charged with burglary, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The victim, a Marathon woman, got a call from her alarm company just after 1 p.m. Tuesday that someone had opened the door to the tool room at her home on 51st Street.

