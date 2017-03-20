Kodak Black & PnB Rock Reflect On Regret With Kandypens In Hand For "Too Many Years"

Kodak Black & PnB Rock Reflect On Reg...

Kodak Black has been struggling with a slew of legal troubles over the past couple of years, and is currently sitting in jail once again due to a probation violation, which stems from two separate arrests in 2015 and 2016. With that in mind, the Pompano Beach, Florida rapper's new video for "Too Many Years" finds the 19-year-old reflecting on all that he's been through and expressing regret.

