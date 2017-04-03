HUD chief Ben Carson visits future Habitat for Humanity site in Pompano Beach
President Donald Trump's housing chief, Ben Carson, visited the future site of a Habitat for Humanity site in Broward County Friday while the administration has proposed slashing billions for affordable housing. Housing experts say the cuts, should they occur, will hurt South Florida, one of the most unaffordable metro areas in the nation.
