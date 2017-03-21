How close to completion is $650,000 Jupiter Inlet sand dredging?
The 200-foot dredge boat in the Jupiter Inlet is expected to finish later this week. That 200-foot-long dredge boat in the inlet off DuBois Park is pulling up about 74,000 cubic yards of sand - about 4,100 dump truck loads - from the bottom of the Inlet.
