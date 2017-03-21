How close to completion is $650,000 J...

How close to completion is $650,000 Jupiter Inlet sand dredging?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Palm Beach Post

The 200-foot dredge boat in the Jupiter Inlet is expected to finish later this week. That 200-foot-long dredge boat in the inlet off DuBois Park is pulling up about 74,000 cubic yards of sand - about 4,100 dump truck loads - from the bottom of the Inlet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Cheech the Conser... 1,507,387
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr ThomasA 313,615
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 4 hr zazz 98,366
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Into The Night 63,541
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 7 hr ellie 8,062
Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16) 12 hr Canadian 85
Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12) Mon Loveshihtzus 24
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC