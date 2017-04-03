Home Depot worker jumps on car to stop shoplifter
An employee at a northern Kentucky Home Depot was thrown from the top of a car while trying to stop a thief. Surveillance video from the store shows the shoplifter, wearing a red shirt, snatching a toolbox and running out the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
