Guns, drugs, cash seized in Pompano Beach raid, investigators say
Pembroke Pines resident Carlos Montesino recently tried to get the city to install speed humps. He says vehicles sometimes zoom by at 50, up to 70 miles-an-hour.
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07)
|2 min
|fyi
|28
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|31 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,507,968
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,635
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Dudley
|8,065
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Tenants turn up volume so Davie turns up heat
|Wed
|gdavis
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|zazz
|98,366
