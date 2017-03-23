Guns, drugs, cash seized in Pompano B...

Guns, drugs, cash seized in Pompano Beach raid, investigators say

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Pembroke Pines resident Carlos Montesino recently tried to get the city to install speed humps. He says vehicles sometimes zoom by at 50, up to 70 miles-an-hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pompano Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pompano Beach: Boy, 6, dies from injuries in tw... (Aug '07) 2 min fyi 28
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 31 min Grey Ghost 1,507,968
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr cpeter1313 313,635
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Dudley 8,065
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Bbzzoo 63,543
News Tenants turn up volume so Davie turns up heat Wed gdavis 1
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Tue zazz 98,366
See all Pompano Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pompano Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at March 23 at 3:56AM EDT

Pompano Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pompano Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Pompano Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,001 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC