Cutter Operator
Job Description LOOKING FOR AN EXPERIENCE CUTTER OPERATOR FOR A MID SIZE TRADE PRINTER. POSITION WOULD BE FULL TIME 6:00AM TO 2:00 PM MONDAY - FRIDAY WITH THE OPTION FOR OVERTIME.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Package Printing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pompano Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|No Surprize
|1,510,876
|Anthony Rosser, Mike Spinella, Andrew Rosser & ... (Mar '16)
|33 min
|Lac0619
|89
|'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11)
|53 min
|2013 july
|305
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|57 min
|Into The Night
|63,600
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|zazz
|98,371
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,117
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,710
Find what you want!
Search Pompano Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC